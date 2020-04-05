26 new COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra; state toll at 661

Image Source : PTI New COVID-19 cases surface in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Sunday witnessed 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected patients from COVID-19 to 661, a health official informed. Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, 4 from its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from Ahmednagar and 2 from Aurangabad, he said. Asked about any new cases from Mumbai, the official said, the figures are being verified, hence Mumbai figures will be released later. So far, 32 people in the state have died of coronavirus while 52 people have been discharged after recovery.

The total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the country has surged to 3374 including 77 deaths while 267 have been recovered. It's the 12th day of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown but coronavirus cases continue to rise. The number of infected patients surged sharply following Tablighi Jamaat incident where close to 2,000 people had gathered for a religious event at Delhi's Nizamuddin West. COVID-19 cases increased after these people travelled to different states across the country.

The country saw an increase of 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra meanwhile continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot in the country with the maximum number of people infected with the deadly disease. Next to Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with over 485 coronavirus cases as the city registered a steep rise in the past few days after Tablighi Jamaat incident. Delhi is also one of the worst-hit regions having over 445 COVID-19 cases.

