Shab-e-Barat: Delhi Police urges people to stay at home on April 8 & 9 and follow lockdown

Image Source : AP Impoverished Indians receive food during a lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus, outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 4, 2020. India's 21-day lockdown has effectively kept 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips to places like markets or pharmacies. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Satish Sharma)

The Delhi Police on Sunday urged the people Muslim community to stay indoor during Shab-e-Barat. The officials also urged the religious leaders and RWA officials to ensure that the people are following the lockdown strictly.

The Delhi Police shared a poster highlighting the guidelines to be followed during Shab-e-Barat. The also mentioned that if a person is found to be violating these guidelines, strict measures will be taken against him/her.

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Police guidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide “curfew”, or a lockdown, to contain the spread of COVID-19 on March 24. He appealed to the people “with folded hands” to practice strict social distancing.

The nationwide lockdown will continue until April 14.

In India, more than 3,000 people have been infected with the deadly coronavirus so far.

