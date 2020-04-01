Coronavirus lockdown: US to begin evacuating its citizens from India April 4 onwards

Image Source : PTI A file photo of one of the entrances to the US embassy in New Delhi

The United States will begin flying out its citizens from India, stranded amid the 21-day-lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, from the weekend beginning April 4. The US Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday said that all American nationals wanting to fly out of India must get in touch with the consular section of the mission to make travel arrangements to New Delhi from different cities where they are currently present.

In the wake of the lockdown, which came into effect from March 25 midnight, the US had advised it nationals in India to respect the orders of the Indian government.

As of April 1, India recorded 1,637 cases of the novel coronavirus, resulting in 38 deaths.

