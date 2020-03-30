Coronavirus lockdown: Housing society in Noida comes forward to distribute food among the poor

Mahagun Moderne, a housing society in Noida sector 78, is distributing food among the poor people amid a nationwide lockdown. The residents of the Noida society have chipped in to make contributions to this humane endeavor.

"Earlier we took the initiative of arranging food for the staff working in our society. Now, we will distribute food packets and items among the poor, for which the society members have contributed," RWA president Sandeep Chauhan said.

"Our RWA has come forward to distribute food among 150 families every day. In fact, we will continue to do so till the lockdown ends," Chauhan added.

Earlier too, families of the Mahagun Moderne society had stepped forward to provide food to their staff. "On lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, we decided to take care of all those who have been rendering their services," Chauhan had said.

"We are providing ration to the families of the staff members. With this, we intend to give a message that every RWA and organization must come forward to help those in need."