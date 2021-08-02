India logs 40,134 new COVID cases, 422 deaths; active cases now at 4,13,718

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People flout COVID-19 lockdown protocols at Connaught Place Central park

India recorded 40,134 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 36,946 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,57,467. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,13,718, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,24,773.

A total of 47,22,23,639 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7400 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 21180 18 1931618 2053 13377 23 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3954 188 43939 451 229 3 4 Assam 13322 510 547616 1480 5260 19 5 Bihar 457 1 714735 45 9643 6 Chandigarh 31 5 61111 5 811 1 7 Chhattisgarh 1863 102 986621 203 13524 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 29 1 10617 7 4 9 Delhi 581 1 1410631 56 25053 1 10 Goa 1058 35 166941 128 3147 1 11 Gujarat 252 8 814549 35 10076 12 Haryana 712 759566 27 9635 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1217 80 201289 72 3521 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1176 5 315908 113 4378 15 Jharkhand 252 8 341793 44 5128 16 Karnataka 23820 318 2844742 1632 36562 37 17 Kerala 165011 3679 3208969 16865 16781 80 18 Ladakh 56 6 20075 4 207 19 Lakshadweep 84 7 10055 4 50 20 Madhya Pradesh 122 1 781193 21 10513 21 Maharashtra 80138 733 6090786 7467 132791 225 22 Manipur 10540 195 86403 981 1556 15 23 Meghalaya 5966 175 57949 499 1085 12 24 Mizoram 12388 213 26387 643 150 5 25 Nagaland 1329 55 25977 99 566 5 26 Odisha 14538 389 956828 1899 5902 68 27 Puducherry 962 17 118158 115 1795 2 28 Punjab 534 10 582277 60 16293 1 29 Rajasthan 248 6 944465 22 8954 1 30 Sikkim 3400 98 22804 137 344 2 31 Tamil Nadu 20716 218 2504805 2178 34076 26 32 Telangana 9069 72 632080 691 3802 2 33 Tripura 3482 2 74346 224 755 34 Uttarakhand 632 13 334145 129 7362 35 Uttar Pradesh 712 17 1684973 48 22756 36 West Bengal 11113 58 1498770 819 18136 8 Total# 410952 2032 30820521 39258 424351 541

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday claimed to have become the only civic body to have tested 92.86 per cent of the population or a total of 13.93 lakh people for coronavirus infection so far.

In July alone, 2,16,411 people were tested at an average of 7,000 tests per day, the NMMC said in a release.

"Of the total population of 15 lakh in the NMMC areas, 13.93 lakh people have already been tested for coronavirus infection," it said.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said the civic body mainly concentrated on targeted testing with a twin objective to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and prevent a projected third wave of the pandemic.

