Monday, August 02, 2021
     
  India logs 40,134 new COVID cases, 422 deaths; active cases now at 4,13,718

India logs 40,134 new COVID cases, 422 deaths; active cases now at 4,13,718

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday claimed to have become the only civic body to have tested 92.86 per cent of the population or a total of 13.93 lakh people for coronavirus infection so far.

New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2021 9:32 IST
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: People flout COVID-19 lockdown protocols at Connaught Place Central park 

India recorded 40,134 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 36,946 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,57,467. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,13,718, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,24,773.

A total of 47,22,23,639 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8   7400 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 21180 18  1931618 2053  13377 23 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3954 188  43939 451  229
4 Assam 13322 510  547616 1480  5260 19 
5 Bihar 457 714735 45  9643  
6 Chandigarh 31 61111 811
7 Chhattisgarh 1863 102  986621 203  13524
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 29 10617 4  
9 Delhi 581 1410631 56  25053
10 Goa 1058 35  166941 128  3147
11 Gujarat 252 814549 35  10076  
12 Haryana 712   759566 27  9635
13 Himachal Pradesh 1217 80  201289 72  3521
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1176 315908 113  4378  
15 Jharkhand 252 341793 44  5128  
16 Karnataka 23820 318  2844742 1632  36562 37 
17 Kerala 165011 3679  3208969 16865  16781 80 
18 Ladakh 56 20075 207  
19 Lakshadweep 84 10055 50  
20 Madhya Pradesh 122 781193 21  10513  
21 Maharashtra 80138 733  6090786 7467  132791 225 
22 Manipur 10540 195  86403 981  1556 15 
23 Meghalaya 5966 175  57949 499  1085 12 
24 Mizoram 12388 213  26387 643  150
25 Nagaland 1329 55  25977 99  566
26 Odisha 14538 389  956828 1899  5902 68 
27 Puducherry 962 17  118158 115  1795
28 Punjab 534 10  582277 60  16293
29 Rajasthan 248 944465 22  8954
30 Sikkim 3400 98  22804 137  344
31 Tamil Nadu 20716 218  2504805 2178  34076 26 
32 Telangana 9069 72  632080 691  3802
33 Tripura 3482 74346 224  755  
34 Uttarakhand 632 13  334145 129  7362  
35 Uttar Pradesh 712 17  1684973 48  22756  
36 West Bengal 11113 58  1498770 819  18136
Total# 410952 2032  30820521 39258  424351 541

In July alone, 2,16,411 people were tested at an average of 7,000 tests per day, the NMMC said in a release.

"Of the total population of 15 lakh in the NMMC areas, 13.93 lakh people have already been tested for coronavirus infection," it said.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said the civic body mainly concentrated on targeted testing with a twin objective to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and prevent a projected third wave of the pandemic.

Also Read | Maharashtra reports 6,479 new Covid cases, 157 deaths

X