India logs 40,134 new COVID cases, 422 deaths; active cases now at 4,13,718

India recorded 40,134 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 36,946 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,57,467. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,13,718, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,24,773.
A total of 47,22,23,639 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|7400
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21180
|18
|1931618
|2053
|13377
|23
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3954
|188
|43939
|451
|229
|3
|4
|Assam
|13322
|510
|547616
|1480
|5260
|19
|5
|Bihar
|457
|1
|714735
|45
|9643
|6
|Chandigarh
|31
|5
|61111
|5
|811
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1863
|102
|986621
|203
|13524
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|29
|1
|10617
|7
|4
|9
|Delhi
|581
|1
|1410631
|56
|25053
|1
|10
|Goa
|1058
|35
|166941
|128
|3147
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|252
|8
|814549
|35
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|712
|759566
|27
|9635
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1217
|80
|201289
|72
|3521
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1176
|5
|315908
|113
|4378
|15
|Jharkhand
|252
|8
|341793
|44
|5128
|16
|Karnataka
|23820
|318
|2844742
|1632
|36562
|37
|17
|Kerala
|165011
|3679
|3208969
|16865
|16781
|80
|18
|Ladakh
|56
|6
|20075
|4
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|84
|7
|10055
|4
|50
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|122
|1
|781193
|21
|10513
|21
|Maharashtra
|80138
|733
|6090786
|7467
|132791
|225
|22
|Manipur
|10540
|195
|86403
|981
|1556
|15
|23
|Meghalaya
|5966
|175
|57949
|499
|1085
|12
|24
|Mizoram
|12388
|213
|26387
|643
|150
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|1329
|55
|25977
|99
|566
|5
|26
|Odisha
|14538
|389
|956828
|1899
|5902
|68
|27
|Puducherry
|962
|17
|118158
|115
|1795
|2
|28
|Punjab
|534
|10
|582277
|60
|16293
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|248
|6
|944465
|22
|8954
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|3400
|98
|22804
|137
|344
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20716
|218
|2504805
|2178
|34076
|26
|32
|Telangana
|9069
|72
|632080
|691
|3802
|2
|33
|Tripura
|3482
|2
|74346
|224
|755
|34
|Uttarakhand
|632
|13
|334145
|129
|7362
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|712
|17
|1684973
|48
|22756
|36
|West Bengal
|11113
|58
|1498770
|819
|18136
|8
|Total#
|410952
|2032
|30820521
|39258
|424351
|541
Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday claimed to have become the only civic body to have tested 92.86 per cent of the population or a total of 13.93 lakh people for coronavirus infection so far.
In July alone, 2,16,411 people were tested at an average of 7,000 tests per day, the NMMC said in a release.
"Of the total population of 15 lakh in the NMMC areas, 13.93 lakh people have already been tested for coronavirus infection," it said.
NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said the civic body mainly concentrated on targeted testing with a twin objective to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission and prevent a projected third wave of the pandemic.