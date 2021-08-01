Maharashtra reports 6,479 new Covid cases, 157 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Maharashtra on Sunday reported 6,479 new COVID-19 case and 157 deaths.

Maharashtra recorded as many as 6,479 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 63,10,194, the death toll increased to 1,32,948 with 157 new fatalities. As many as 4,110 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 60,94,896. The number of active cases stands at 78,962.

Mumbai recorded 331 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,35,112, while 10 patients died of the infection and 403 recovered from it. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,899 and the count of recoveries has reached 7,11,920.

With 2,17,741 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 4,81,85,350, as per the department.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96.59 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent. Currently, 4,67,986 people are in home quarantine and 3,117 are in institutional quarantine.

