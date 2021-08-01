Delhi records 85 new COVID cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 85 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi recorded 85 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,054. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department.

As many as 83 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.12 percent.

On Saturday, Delhi had logged 58 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. On Friday, the national capital had recorded 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent. No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 51 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 72,447 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,36,350 in the national capital, including 14,10,714 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 582, of which 172 are in home isolation.

