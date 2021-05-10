India records 3,66,161 new COVID cases; 3,754 deaths in past 24 hours

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Cremation of COVID-19 victims at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground as coronavirus cases surge

India on Monday recorded 3,66,161 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,754 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,53,818 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,86,71,222. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,26,62,575, with 37,45,237 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,46,116. A total of 17,01,76,603 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 203 8 6088 32 76 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 190632 3240 1088264 18832 8707 92 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1933 69 18172 188 60 4 Assam 37352 794 253340 4045 1676 48 5 Bihar 110805 2172 477389 13364 3282 67 6 Chandigarh 8511 6 41128 879 568 10 7 Chhattisgarh 126547 4312 714359 13243 10570 189 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1320 105 7523 215 4 9 Delhi 86232 1675 1217991 14738 19344 273 10 Goa 31875 512 85292 3078 1679 67 11 Gujarat 139614 3807 533004 14770 8394 121 12 Haryana 116867 758 493425 12639 5605 151 13 Himachal Pradesh 32469 576 97069 2462 1885 55 14 Jammu and Kashmir 49248 2713 164958 2423 2726 54 15 Jharkhand 58806 2389 223684 6461 3853 97 16 Karnataka 564505 15644 1351097 31796 18776 490 17 Kerala 423863 6415 1472951 29318 5814 68 18 Ladakh 1443 31 13719 105 155 2 19 Lakshadweep 1016 23 2856 148 9 20 Madhya Pradesh 108913 6427 556430 4538 6420 86 21 Maharashtra 618070 12397 4407818 60226 75849 572 22 Manipur 4280 429 30598 135 476 15 23 Meghalaya 2899 221 16593 179 228 18 24 Mizoram 1847 104 5755 172 21 4 25 Nagaland 2809 98 13201 136 140 3 26 Odisha 84799 2075 447863 8541 2180 19 27 Puducherry 14034 449 56710 1158 965 26 28 Punjab 74343 2395 357276 5850 10506 191 29 Rajasthan 200189 882 550853 16880 5665 159 30 Sikkim 2637 109 7074 116 167 2 31 Tamil Nadu 144547 5146 1220064 23515 15648 236 32 Telangana 65757 2705 428865 7646 2739 35 33 Tripura 2750 1 34532 130 410 4 34 Uttarakhand 74114 2940 166431 2770 3728 180 35 Uttar Pradesh 233981 11755 1254045 34636 15464 294 36 West Bengal 126027 863 854805 18454 12327 124 Total# 3745237 8589 18671222 353818 246116 3754

Meanwhile, America's top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current COVID-19 crisis in India.

“The endgame of this all is going to be to get people vaccinated. India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They've got to get their resources, not only from within, but also from without,” Fauci, who is the Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden said.

Fauci, last week, had termed the situation in India “very desperate” and suggested that the government marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to immediately build makeshift field hospitals, and urged other countries to help with not only materials but also personnel.

He called for a nationwide lockdown, not necessarily for six months but “for a few weeks” to break the “continuity and transmission of infection.”

He also recommended mass vaccination to arrest the current spread of the deadly disease across India.

India is struggling with an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 4,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days.

Latest India News