India records 3,66,161 new COVID cases; 3,754 deaths in past 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 3,66,161 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,754 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,53,818 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 1,86,71,222. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,26,62,575, with 37,45,237 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,46,116. A total of 17,01,76,603 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|203
|8
|6088
|32
|76
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|190632
|3240
|1088264
|18832
|8707
|92
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1933
|69
|18172
|188
|60
|4
|Assam
|37352
|794
|253340
|4045
|1676
|48
|5
|Bihar
|110805
|2172
|477389
|13364
|3282
|67
|6
|Chandigarh
|8511
|6
|41128
|879
|568
|10
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|126547
|4312
|714359
|13243
|10570
|189
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1320
|105
|7523
|215
|4
|9
|Delhi
|86232
|1675
|1217991
|14738
|19344
|273
|10
|Goa
|31875
|512
|85292
|3078
|1679
|67
|11
|Gujarat
|139614
|3807
|533004
|14770
|8394
|121
|12
|Haryana
|116867
|758
|493425
|12639
|5605
|151
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|32469
|576
|97069
|2462
|1885
|55
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|49248
|2713
|164958
|2423
|2726
|54
|15
|Jharkhand
|58806
|2389
|223684
|6461
|3853
|97
|16
|Karnataka
|564505
|15644
|1351097
|31796
|18776
|490
|17
|Kerala
|423863
|6415
|1472951
|29318
|5814
|68
|18
|Ladakh
|1443
|31
|13719
|105
|155
|2
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1016
|23
|2856
|148
|9
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|108913
|6427
|556430
|4538
|6420
|86
|21
|Maharashtra
|618070
|12397
|4407818
|60226
|75849
|572
|22
|Manipur
|4280
|429
|30598
|135
|476
|15
|23
|Meghalaya
|2899
|221
|16593
|179
|228
|18
|24
|Mizoram
|1847
|104
|5755
|172
|21
|4
|25
|Nagaland
|2809
|98
|13201
|136
|140
|3
|26
|Odisha
|84799
|2075
|447863
|8541
|2180
|19
|27
|Puducherry
|14034
|449
|56710
|1158
|965
|26
|28
|Punjab
|74343
|2395
|357276
|5850
|10506
|191
|29
|Rajasthan
|200189
|882
|550853
|16880
|5665
|159
|30
|Sikkim
|2637
|109
|7074
|116
|167
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|144547
|5146
|1220064
|23515
|15648
|236
|32
|Telangana
|65757
|2705
|428865
|7646
|2739
|35
|33
|Tripura
|2750
|1
|34532
|130
|410
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|74114
|2940
|166431
|2770
|3728
|180
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|233981
|11755
|1254045
|34636
|15464
|294
|36
|West Bengal
|126027
|863
|854805
|18454
|12327
|124
|Total#
|3745237
|8589
|18671222
|353818
|246116
|3754
Meanwhile, America's top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current COVID-19 crisis in India.
“The endgame of this all is going to be to get people vaccinated. India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They've got to get their resources, not only from within, but also from without,” Fauci, who is the Chief Medical Adviser to US President Joe Biden said.
Fauci, last week, had termed the situation in India “very desperate” and suggested that the government marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to immediately build makeshift field hospitals, and urged other countries to help with not only materials but also personnel.
He called for a nationwide lockdown, not necessarily for six months but “for a few weeks” to break the “continuity and transmission of infection.”
He also recommended mass vaccination to arrest the current spread of the deadly disease across India.
India is struggling with an unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 4,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days.