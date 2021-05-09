Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 48,401 COVID-19 cases, 572 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 48,401 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 51,01,737, the death toll increased to 75,849 with 572 new fatalities.

As many as 60,226 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 44,07,818. The number of active cases stands at 6,15,783.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 86.04 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 36,96,896 people are in home quarantine and 26,939 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ: Role of private doctors crucial in fight against COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

ALSO READ: Maharashtra records 53,605 COVID-19 cases, 864 deaths

Latest India News