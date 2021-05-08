Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Maharashtra records 53,605 COVID-19 cases, 864 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 53,605 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 50,53,336, the death toll increased to 75,277 with 864 new fatalities.

As many as 82,266 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 43,47,592. The number of active cases stands at 6,28,213.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 86.03 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 37,50,502 people are in home quarantine and 28,453 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ: Despite curbs daily average of cases over 50,000 in Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope

ALSO READ: PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra chief minister on COVID-19 situation in state

Latest India News