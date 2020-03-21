Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Lockdown from March 22-24 in Akola

Image Source : PTI File Image

The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed. The move is similar to the sectoral shutdown put in place in Maharashtra's major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, said officials.

The 3-day lockdown decision was taken by Collector Jitendra Papalkar, officials said.

"The emphasis is on social distancing and reducing congestion," Papalkar told PTI.

An official added that, till date, 62 people had come from abroad to Akola, of which 59 were placed under home quarantine.