Coronavirus: Gyms, nightclubs, gatherings of over 50 banned in Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday directed the closure of all gymnasiums, nightclubs and spas in the city till March 31, apart from gatherings of more than 50 people. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged people to postpone impending marriages, if possible.

"Gatherings of over 50 people has been barred in Delhi, excluding marriages. We request people concerned to postpone marriages, if possible," Kejriwal told the media after a meeting with the Special Task Force.

"The area SDMs have been asked to arrange for handwashing facilities and hand sanitisers in public places where water is not available," Kejriwal said.

Stop shaking hands, avoid touching your face, and keep cleaning your hands repeatedly, he urged the people.

Kejriwal said seven coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi, of which four are recovering in hospitals.

"One death has been reported so far, while two people have recovered," he said.

