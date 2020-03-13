Coronavirus: Delhi Metro says regularly sanitising trains and station premises

As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India rises to 81, the panic among the people is also rising. Many are avoiding public transportation for commutation as a measure to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. The minimal use of metro trains, buses and flights have severely hit the economy.

As a preventive measure, the Delhi government has declared coronavirus an epidemic in Delhi and requested all the Delhiites to exercise abundant caution to contain the disease. Delhi CM had ordered sanitization drive in all the public buses in the city.

In order to contain the virus and minimizing its spread, the Delhi government has shut down all cinema halls, schools, colleges till March 31.

Meanwhile, DMRC issued a statement that all Delhi Metro trains are being cleaned and sanitized regularly at the respective depots. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is all measures to prevent transmission of coronavirus despite the heavy crowd.

Till now, there are 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national.

