Evacuate 17 Tamil Nadu travellers from ship in Egypt: PMK

The opposition Pattali Makkal Katchi on Monday urged the Centre to ensure evacuation of 17 Tamil Nadu residents holed up on a cruise ship anchored in Egypt following a coronavirus outbreak on board.

The ship was anchored in the Nile river after 33 passengers, including an Indian, and 12 crew, tested positive for coronavirus infection.

An engineer from Chennai was among those tested coronavirus positive and was admitted to a hospital in Alexandria, a port city in Egypt.

In a tweet, PMK founder S Ramadoss demanded the best treatment for the Indian national admitted in the Egyptian hospital and assurance to other Indians on the ship about their rescue.

Ramadoss said the 17 Tamil Nadu residents should be rescued immediately and till that was done the central government should ensure the supply of food and medicines to them.

