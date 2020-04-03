Coronavirus death toll in India touches 53, confirmed cases tally near 2,100-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus death toll in India touches 53, confirmed COVID-19 cases near 2,100-mark. Check state-wise list

The confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India sharply jumped to 2,069 after 235 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Thursday evening, according to health ministry. While 53 people lost their lives to the highly contagious COVID-19 disease.

Out of these, 1,860 are active cases, while 155 people have recovered or discharged from the hospital. The ministry reported three fresh deaths -- one from Gujarat and two from Delhi.

In a data updated at 18.00 hours on Thursday, Out of 235 new coronavirus cases, 67 cases were emerged in the national capital. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 219.

Maharashtra is the most-affected state with 335 cases and has become coronavirus capital of the country.

Some places were identified as hotspots across the country. These are Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in Delhi, Noida and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Kasargod and Pathanamthitta in Kerala, Mumbai and Pune. The identification of cases at these places will help ramp up the testing process.

Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (13) so far, followed by Gujarat (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telengana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (4), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each. The 2,069 figure includes 55 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

The highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 335 so far, followed by Kerala at 265 and Tamil Nadu at 234.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far, while the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka have risen to 110 and in Telengana to 107. Rajasthan has reported 108 cases, Madhya Pradesh 99, Gujarat 87, Andhra Pradesh 86. Jammu and Kashmir has 62 positive patients so far.

The number of cases have risen to 53 in West Bengal. Punjab has reported 46 COVID-19 cases and Haryana 43. Bihar has 24, while Chandigarh has 16 and Ladakh has reported 13 cases. Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Uttarakhand has reported seven cases so far. Goa and Assam have reported five coronavirus cases each. Odisha has four cases while Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each. Jhakhand, Mizoram and Manipur have reported a case each, according to the ministry.

Here is the state-wise tally of the novel coronavirus outbreak: