COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: Top Headlines At This Hour

Coronavirus Crisis Updates: April 3, 2020
- One 78-year-old person from Godhra who tested positive for COVID-19 and who was under treatment at a hospital in Vadodara, passed away last night.
- I appeal to people to avoid gathering anywhere during this period. You don't have to go out on the streets and in the colonies, but do it from your doorsteps and balconies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5th April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Delhi: Two nursing officers at Delhi State Cancer Institution have tested positive for COVID-19. They have contact history with the doctor of the institution who tested positive on 1st April.
- Two persons in Bikaner, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of cases stands at 140 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italians and 16 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.
- Six persons out of 28 people from Agra who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of positive cases rises to 18 in Agra, of which 8 have been discharged.
- Donald Trump takes second COVID-19 test 'out of curiosity'. Tests negative
- The global COVID-19 cases worldwide have now crossed a million while over 50,000 people have died.
- France has seen over 1,300 deaths in a single day due to COVID-19
Also Read | With over 1 million COVID-19 cases, world faces uphill task; over 1,300 die in France in 24 hours