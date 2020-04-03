With over 1 million COVID-19 cases, world faces uphill task; over 1,300 die in France in 24 hours

Image Source : AP A person jogs past a sign encouraging social distancing Thursday, April 2, 2020, in St. Louis. The city is under a stay-at-home order, with a few exceptions such as exercise, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in the world has now crossed the 1 million mark while the death toll stands at 53,190. It has taken little over 3 months for the mysterious new strain of coronavirus to spread its influence across the world and infect 1,015,466 people. Major economic powers in the world like the USA, UK, France and Italy find themselves in the thick of things with a high number of cases and deaths reported in these countries.

On Thursday, France reported over 1,300 deaths in a single day, which is the most any country has recorded in a 24-hour period in these testing times. Both USA and Spain recorded over 960 deaths during the same period. Spain has now become the second country to cross the 10,000 marks as far as deaths due to COVID-19 are concerned.

Italy, which has seen the most number of casualties due to the coronavirus, saw 760 people die due to COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the countries overall toll to 13,915.

Top 10 Countries worst Impacted by COVID-19

The USA has twice the number of COVID-19 cases than any other country with over 244,000 cases, next in line is Italy with 115, 242 cases followed by Spain's 112,065.

China, where the virus originally emerged, now seems to have a grip on the virus with under 2,000 active COVID-19 cases.

Nine leading European university hospitals warned they will run out of essential medicines for COVID-19 patients in intensive care in less than two weeks.

A shipment of nearly 5,900 medical masks that Alabama’s Montgomery County received from the U.S. government stockpile was unusable because of dry rot, the emergency management director said. The masks had a 2010 expiration date, according to the city of Montgomery.

