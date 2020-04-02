Thursday, April 02, 2020
     
  Tablighi Jamaat attendees roam in Ghaziabad quarantine without clothes, make lewd gestures towards nurses

Tablighi Jamaat attendees roam in Ghaziabad quarantine without clothes, make lewd gestures towards nurses

​Tablighi Jamaat attendees, who were under quarantine in Ghaziabad's MMG Hospital, were found roaming in the center without clothes, CMO Ghaziabad alleged in a letter to the police today.

New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2020 22:55 IST
Nizamuddin/File Image

Tablighi Jamaat attendees, under quarantine in Ghaziabad's MMG Hospital, were found roaming in the center without clothes, CMO Ghaziabad alleged in a letter to the police today.

In the letter, CMO Ghaziabad also said that the persons were making lewd gestures towards the nurses in the hospital. Following the report, Ghaziabad District Magistrate ordered an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, police at the MMG hospital are conducting investigations into the allegations.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Earlier on Wednesday, some of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees in Delhi "misbehaved" with and "spit" at doctors and healthcare staff attending to them. At least 167 attendees were taken to the makeshift quarantine centers set up on the railway property in Tughlakabad on Tuesday evening after being evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. 

"Occupants were unruly since morning and made unreasonable demand for food items. They misbehaved&abused staff at Quarantine Centre. Also, they started spitting all over and on persons working/attending them incl doctors. They also started roaming around hostel building," CPRO Northern Railway had said.

