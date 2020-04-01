Tablighi Jamaat attendees spit at doctors, staff in Delhi's coronavirus quarantine units

Image Source : PTI Nizamuddin/File

Some of the Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined at a railway facility in Delhi "misbehaved" with and "spit" at doctors and healthcare staff attending to them.

At least 167 attendees were taken to the makeshift quarantine centers set up on the railway property in Tughlakabad on Tuesday evening after being evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.

"167 people of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin reached Tughalakabad Quarantine Centre in 5 buses at 2140 hours yesterday. 97 people accommodated in Diesel Shed Training School Hostel Quarantine Centre and 70 were accommodated at RPF Barrack Quarantine Centre," CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar said today.

"Occupants were unruly since morning and made unreasonable demand for food items. They misbehaved&abused staff at Quarantine Centre. Also, they started spitting all over and on persons working/attending them incl doctors. They also started roaming around hostel building," CPRO Northern Railway added.

Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicenter for the spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15.

Six people who died in Telangana and one in Jammu and Kashmir had attended the congregation.

In Delhi alone, 24 participants tested positive for the disease. By Wednesday morning, a total of 2,346 persons were evacuated from the center, of whom 536 were hospitalized, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

