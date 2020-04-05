Image Source : AP (FILE) Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case, tests see a jump (Representative image)

No fresh coronavirus positive case was reported on Sunday in Gautam Buddh Nagar, even as the number of COVID-19 tests saw a sharp spike to cross the 1,000-mark, officials said on Sunday. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far 58 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest for any district in the state, according to official figures.

"A total 1,020 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, of which 58 have tested positive, 632 negative and result for 336 was awaited," the Health Department here stated in its daily statement.

Eight people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far while the active cases stand at 52, it said.

Currently, 1,129 people are under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 363 quarantined -- 90 of them at a Gautam Buddh

University hostel and the rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, it added.

Previous daily statements from the department had put the test samples figure at 804 on Saturday, 699 on Thursday, 696 on Wednesday, 626 on Tuesday and 531 on Monday, showing a steady upward rise. Data was not available for Friday.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y on Sunday reiterated his appeal to the people to stay indoors and practice all measures against the pandemic like social distancing and hand sanitation.

He also warned of action against people spreading any false rumours related to the novel coronavirus.

