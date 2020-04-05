Image Source : AP 7 Fake Coronavirus Stories You Must NOT Fall For

As COVID-19 outbreak rages across the world, stories on fake narrative and untrue facts have surfaced of the internet. These stories cause unnecessary panic amongst the people and are not to be believed. Government authorities starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself to state police departments have time and again asked people not to fall for such stories.

Here Are 7 Fake Coronavirus Stories You Must Not Fall for

Image Source : PIB There have been a lot of fake reports running around in social media that COVID-19 in India has entered stage 3 -- Community transmission. There is, however, no truth in this. Coronavirus in India is still in stage two and has not yet entered stage 3. Government has asked people to refrain from spreading such rumours because it plays at the hands to fear and panic. Fight Against Coronavirus List of approved private labs for coronavirus testing

Image Source : PIB A story doing rounds on the internet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that salaries for all government employees will be deducted in the times of coronavirus is false and holds no truth. A message was also being circulated that a sum of Rs 5,000 will be deducted from pensions that pensioners will be receiving. This also holds no truth. No such announcement has been made by the government

Image Source : PIB Another fake story doing rounds on social media is that 400 yatris are stuck at Vaishno Devi and Karta. This news is also false and holds no truth. The Vaishno Devi yatra was suspended on March 18, before the lockdown came into place.

Image Source : PIB The news of emergency being declared in India sometime in mid-April is false. As per the false report, Indian Army, NCC and veterans will be asked to run the administrative affairs across the country. This news is false and holds no truth, government has made no such announcement.

Image Source : PIB The message doing rounds that posting of any information on social media regarding coronavirus is now a punishable offense is false. No such announcement has been made by the government. However, people must be wise in what they post on the social media.

Image Source : PIB Another message doing rounds that a Chinese expert has claimed that inhalation of steam from hot water kills coronavirus is false. No such theory has come to light.

Image Source : PIB Reports claiming COBID-19 is Airborne are false. There has been no substantial theory that proves that coronavirus is an airborne virus. Reports have been doing rounds on social media that the World Health Organisation has claimed that COVID-19 is airborne. There is no truth to this claim.

