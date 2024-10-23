West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at timber godown in Kolkata, 12 engines deployed | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire at timber godown in Kolkata.

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out at a large timber godown in Kolkata's Bada Bazaar area on Wednesday evening. The fire prompted an immediate response from the fire department, with 12 fire engines deployed at the site. So far, no injuries have been reported, though firefighters are working tirelessly to prevent the flames from spreading further.

The building, located on Rabindra Sarani, housed wooden equipment, officials said. Efforts are underway to bring the situation under control as authorities investigate the cause of the fire. As per the information, the area remains cordoned off to ensure public safety. Thick black smoke has engulfed the area, reducing visibility and complicating the firefighting efforts, they added. "We are working to bring the fire under control. It appears that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit." officials said.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Similar incident in Kolkata

In a similar incident on October 18, a fire broke out at the Sialdah ESI Hospital in Kolkata. As per officials, the incident occurred in the male surgery department on the first floor. The smoke also caused a cancer patient to suffocate and lose his life, they added.

Witnesses reported that the fire was triggered by a short circuit in the air conditioning unit. In response to the emergency, authorities relocated 54 patients to the Manicktala ESI Hospital for their safety. Remaining patients in the affected area were moved to other wards, and the situation was brought under control.

(Input by Onkar)

ALSO READ: Fire breaks out at Kolkata hospital, cancer patient dies of smoke inhalation | Video