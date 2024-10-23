India vs New Zealand women head-to-head record in ODIs: Home record, last meeting, predicted XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs New Zealand women's ODIs head-to-head record

Indian women's cricket team will have many questions to answer when they host New Zealand in the three-match ODI series at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium starting on October 24. India are entering this series after their below-par performance in the recent T20 World Cup 2024 while the White Ferns enter as new T20 world champions.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be under focus as she is facing strong criticism for India's poor display in the T20WC. India suffered a huge loss against Sophie Devine's New Zealand in their first game which proved crucial in their early elimination.

Even with a home advantage in the forthcoming series, the Women in Blue need their best to overcome the highly-motivated New Zealand side.

India vs New Zealand Women H2H Record

India will be looking for home advantage as New Zealand boast an impressive head-to-head record on ODIs. In 54 ODI games played between two giants, the White Ferns have emerged victorious in 33 matches while the Women in Blue have won just 20.

Even in the recent meetings, New Zealand have defeated India women in four of the last five ODI games. New Zealand registered an easy 62-run win when both teams last faced each other in the 2022 ODI World Cup. India were bowled out on just 198 while chasing a 261-run target with Harmanpreet Kaur scoring a fifty.

ODI Matches India Won New Zealand Won NR 54 20 33 1

ODI Matches (in India) India Won New Zealand Won NR 18 10 8 0

India vs New Zealand women 1st ODI Predicted Playing XIs

India women predicted Playing XI - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy.

New Zealand women predicted Playing XI - Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Eden Carson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.