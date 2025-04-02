Waqf Bill: Why did Amit Shah take Lalu Prasad's name in his speech? Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering on a demand once made by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav regarding Waqf properties—something the opposition failed to do.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while defending the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, invoked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s past statements to counter the opposition’s criticism. Shah claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fulfilling a demand made by Prasad in 2013—one that the opposition itself had ignored when in power.

Shah pointed out that during a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2013, passed under the Congress-led UPA II government, Prasad had strongly criticised the misuse of Waqf properties. Quoting the RJD leader, Shah said, "Most of the land has been grabbed, be it government-owned or otherwise. People in the Waqf Board have sold all of the prime land. In Patna, apartments have been constructed on Dak Bungalow property. There has been a lot of loot like this."

Prasad had further urged the government to enact stricter laws and take action against those responsible. Shah used this statement to argue that the Modi government, through the 2025 amendments, was addressing exactly what Prasad had once demanded. "Lalu ji had asked for a stricter law, but his wish was not fulfilled by them. Today, Narendra Modi is doing it," Shah remarked, pointing at the opposition benches.

By referencing Prasad, a key opposition figure, Shah sought to highlight contradictions in the opposition’s stance, suggesting that while they once acknowledged issues in Waqf property management, they were now opposing reforms for political reasons. He also accused opposition parties of spreading misconceptions about the bill to further vote-bank politics.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aims to tighten regulations on Waqf properties, prevent illegal transactions, and bring greater transparency. While the government insists it is a corrective measure, the opposition has raised concerns about its broader implications on the country's politics.