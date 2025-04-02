JDU supports Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, Lalan Singh says it will benefit Pasmanda Muslims, women The JDU has backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, with Lalan Singh asserting that the bill will bring transparency and benefit Muslim women. He also accused the opposition of dividing people in the name of secularism and praised PM Modi for addressing past irregularities.

Key BJP ally Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday strongly backed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, accusing opposition parties of falsely portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as anti-Muslim. Union Minister Lalan Singh argued that the proposed amendments serve the interests of Pasmanda (backward) Muslims, as well as poor and marginalised women within the minority community. He emphasised that the bill would bring transparency to waqf property management. “Pasmandas will stand with Modi in the coming days as they have received justice under his government,” Singh asserted, adding that while the Opposition may dislike the prime minister, the people support him.

Defending Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against accusations of compromising secularism by supporting the bill, Singh claimed that no leader had done as much for Muslims in Bihar as Kumar. He cited initiatives in education, justice for victims of the Bhagalpur riots, and proper delineation of graveyards as key contributions. “The JD(U) and Nitish Kumar do not need your certificate of secularism. Your secularism is about dividing society for votes,” he told opposition parties. He also challenged them to disclose the representation of Pasmanda Muslims in Waqf Boards while advocating for a caste census.

Singh praised Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for “saving” key national buildings like the Supreme Court, Parliament, and Rashtrapati Bhavan from potential waqf claims. He alleged that the bill’s critics are either political opportunists exploiting religious sentiments or individuals benefiting from control over waqf assets.

Rejecting claims that the bill is anti-Muslim, Singh said opposition parties were attempting to inflame tensions over the issue. “Waqf is not a religious organisation but a trust working in the interest of Muslims,” he clarified.

Earlier in the day, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha had expressed the party’s concerns, stating that the bill should not have retrospective provisions. However, he confirmed that JD(U) would support the bill if their concerns were addressed. The JD(U)'s stance on the bill signals its continued alignment with the BJP-led NDA government, despite past differences.

(With inputs from PTI)