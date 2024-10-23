Redmi A4 5G: Price and other details leaked ahead of the launch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Redmi A4 5G

The highly anticipated Redmi A4 5G is expected to bring impressive features to the budget smartphone segment. With a sleek design and powerful specifications, this smartphone might become the go-to choice for users looking for a budget-friendly 5G device. Here’s everything we know so far. The smartphone is expected to launch in India at a price tag of Rs 8,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Processor

The Redmi A4 5G is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, which is expected to deliver solid performance for a device in this price range. This powerful processor will further claim to deliver smooth multitasking and reliable 5G connectivity- making it an excellent choice for users seeking performance on a budget.

Display

The handset will feature a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display confirmed that it will enhance the smartphone's appeal, during a sneak peek at IMC 2024- making it one of the more attractive options for users who enjoy a big-screen experience.

Camera

For photography, the A4 5G smartphone is expected to sport a dual-camera system with a 50-megapixel primary rear shooter and an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Certainly looks like promising specs under the Rs 10,000 budget.

Battery with Fast charging

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, Redmi A4 5G is expected to support 18W fast charging, ensuring that users can recharge quickly and stay connected longer.

Additional features

The smartphone is set to feature a sleek design with flat edges, rounded corners, and a circular rear camera module. The device will also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security and a USB Type-C charging port. It is confirmed that the phone will be available in black and silver colour options, giving users stylish choices. Additionally, it retains the classic 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that many users will appreciate.

Software and Interface

The device is expected to run on the Android 14 operating system with Xiaomi’s HyperOS 1.0 interface, delivering an updated and smooth user experience. The new software layer will likely offer a host of custom features and optimizations.

Specifications and features

Processor: Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

Display: 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 90Hz refresh rate

Battery: 5,000mAh with 18W charging

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel main sensor

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Operating System: Android 14 with HyperOS 1.0

Storage: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

