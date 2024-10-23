Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Aadhaar Card updates: A guide to what you can and cannot change

As all the Indians are using the Aadhaar Card, one must be very cautious about what could and could not be changed on the platform. The platform will allow you to update your address multiple times, but some details like date of birthday, gender and more.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2024 13:52 IST
Image Source : FILE Aadhaar Card updates

The Aadhaar card is considered to be the most essential document in India, used for a wide range of purposes. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) card allows users to update to Aadhaar details, along with certain limitations. We bring to you several limitations which could be changed just once or twice on the card.

Name change

One of the most significant restrictions is on name changes- you can modify your name twice in your lifetime while using the Aadhaar card. This applies to both correcting errors and adding a surname after marriage.

Gender change

Similarly, gender changes can only be made once. If you make a mistake when updating your gender, it will be irreversible.

Unlimited address changes

In contrast to name and gender, there is no limit to changing and updating the address on your Aadhaar Card. You can do this a number of times as this will be convenient for individuals who frequently relocate. You can update your address online using documents like water bills, electricity bills, or rental agreements. Alternatively, you can visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Caution when updating sensitive information

It is crucial to exercise caution when you are updating sensitive information on your Aadhaar Card. Information like:

  • Name
  • Gender
  • Date of birth

A single mistake could have long-lasting consequences. Double-check all details before submitting your update request.

ALSO READ: How to hide ‘Instagram Likes’ from your followers: A simple guide

