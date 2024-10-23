Oppo Reno 13 Pro leaks: 50MP Periscope lens, 5900mAh battery, curved display and more

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO OPPO

OPPO is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated next-generation smartphone which is expected to be called the Reno 13 Pro. As per the recent leaks, the device is set to bring significant upgrades in terms of display, camera, and battery life. Here's a breakdown of what the latest leaks reveal about the upcoming Reno 13 Pro.

Enhanced display

The Reno 13 Pro is expected to feature a stunning 6.78-inch quad-micro-curved LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels.

This is an improvement over its predecessor, the Reno 12 Pro, which featured a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display.

With these enhancements, users can look forward to a more immersive and visually striking experience.

Camera upgrade: 50MP Periscope Lens with 3x Optical Zoom

One of the most exciting features of the Reno 13 Pro is the rumoured 50MP periscope telephoto lens. This powerful camera is expected to offer 3x optical zoom, an improvement from the 2x zoom on the Reno 12 Pro 5G. This upgrade could make the Reno 13 Pro a strong contender for photography enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy capturing distant subjects in high detail.

MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is tipped to be powered by MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9300 chipset. This next-gen processor is expected to deliver a significant boost in performance and energy efficiency, ensuring smoother multitasking and gaming experiences for users.

5,900mAh battery with magnetic wireless charging

The Reno 13 Pro is also expected to pack a massive 5,900mAh battery, which is a considerable upgrade. It will reportedly support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, providing quick recharges on the go. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to feature Magnetic wireless charging, enabled through a special case, making it a unique addition to Oppo’s lineup.

Advanced dust and water resistance

While details are still under wraps, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro is rumoured to feature improved dust and water resistance, although the official IP rating has not yet been confirmed. This would make the device more durable and reliable for users in various environments.

ALSO READ: Samsung to introduce a triple-fold smartphone: A new era of foldable technology

ALSO READ: Aadhaar Card updates: A guide to what you can and cannot change