What Chinese President Xi Jinping told PM Modi at bilateral meeting in Kazan? Read here

Kazan: Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that their two countries should enhance communication and cooperation and effectively manage differences, in their first formal talks in five years. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, signalling that ties between the Asian giants damaged by a deadly military clash in 2020 had begun to recover.

"It's my great pleasure to meet you in Kazan. This is the first time a formal meeting has been held between us in five years. Great attention is being paid to our meeting by both the people in our two countries and the international community. China and India are recognised as ancient civilizations, major developing countries, and important members of the Global South. A crucial phase in our respective modernization endeavours is being faced by both of us. The fundamental interests of our two countries and peoples are best served...' the Chinese President said.

