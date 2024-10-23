Ayush Badoni leads India A to dominant win over Oman; Emerging Asia Cup semi-final fixtures confirmed

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X India cricket team players against Oman in Al Amerat on October 23, 2024

India A registered an easy 6-wicket win over Oman in the last group-stage match of the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Oman managed to post a fighting total of 140 for 5 while batting first but Ayush Badoni and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire knocks guide India to an easy chase with 28 balls remaining.

India's huge win also helped them top Group B with three wins in three games. India A will take on Afghanistan, who finished second in Group A, in the second semi-final on October 25. In the first semi-final Group A leaders Sri Lanka will face Pakistan on October 24.

Tilak Varma-led Indian side remains the only unbeaten team in the sixth edition of the tournament. The hosts Oman were impressive in putting up some fight against the star-studded Indian team as they concluded their campaign without a win in the group stages.

India made three changes to their playing eleven having already secured the semi-final berth. Anuj Rawat, Sai Kishore and Aaqib Khan came into the team as Indian management look to test their bench strength before the semi-final game.

Aaqib was quick to make an impact with an early wicket on Aamir Kaleem but Oman were impressive to fight back. Wasim Ali scored crucial 24 runs while the in-form all-rounder Mohammad Nadeem top-scored with 41 runs off 49 balls to take Oman to a brave total of 140 for 5.

India's star opener Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start but Anuj Rawat failed to grab the opportunity and was dismissed on 8 off 11 balls. Abhishek scored 34 runs off just 15 balls and captain Tilak Varma added unbeaten 36 runs. Badoni proved the match-winner as he top-scored with 51 runs off 27 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.

IND vs OMA Full Scorecard

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Tilak Varma (c), Nehal Wadhera, Ayush Badoni, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Ravi Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aaqib Khan.

Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Hammad Mirza (wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Sandeep Goud.