PM Modi and Xi Jinping shake hands in Kazan after India-China LAC agreement | WATCH

Image Source : X/NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia.

The first visuals have surfaced of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan on Wednesday. The footage shows both leaders engaging in a cordial handshake, marking a significant diplomatic moment between the two neighbouring countries.

Following their meeting, PM Modi took to X and emphasised the significance of India-China relations, stating, "Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Kazan BRICS Summit. India-China relations are important for the people of our countries and for regional and global peace and stability."

PM Modi, Xi Jinping hold bilateral talks

On Wednesday, both leaders also held bilateral talks which was their first structured meeting in the last five years. The meeting took place two days after India and China firmed up an agreement on patrolling by their militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff. In November 2022, PM Modi and Xi exchanged pleasantries and held a brief conversation at a dinner hosted by the Indonesian President for the G20 leaders.

In August last year too, the Indian Prime Minister and the Chinese President held a brief and informal conversation in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit. The two leaders last held a structured meeting during their second informal summit in Mamallapuram in October 2019. The eastern Ladakh border row erupted in May 2020.

