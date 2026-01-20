Noida society builder arrested after techie drowns to death in Sector 150 This came a day after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Besides, IAS officer Lokesh M has been removed from the position of Noida Authority CEO and put on waiting list after the incident.

Noida:

Builder of MJ Wish Town Society, Abhay Kumar, was arrested following the drowning incident of a techie in Noida’s Sector 150. This came a day after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Besides, IAS officer Lokesh M has been removed from the position of Noida Authority CEO and put on waiting list after the incident.

Meanwhile, the SIT team has reached incident spot to inspect the site and ascertain the causes of mishap.

GNIDA orders urgent road safety audit

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has announced immediate steps to improve road safety across its area.

GNIDA Chief Executive Officer N G Ravi Kumar has directed officials to carry out a rapid inspection of roads and nearby areas. He asked them to identify potholes and ensure they are filled without delay, according to an official statement released on Monday evening.

The CEO also instructed authorities to locate accident-prone stretches, commonly known as black spots, and mark them clearly to prevent further incidents.

About the incident

Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old employed in Gurugram, was on his way back to his residence in Sector 150 on the night of January 16 when his vehicle plunged into a deep pit filled with water near an under-construction site in Noida’s Sector 150. He reportedly cried out for help for nearly two hours.

Following the incident, residents and Yuvraj’s family, accused civic authorities and real estate developers of negligence, alleging that their lapses resulted in the fatality. The incident triggered ardent protests by residents.

CM Yogi Adityanath formed a three-member SIT to probe the mishap. The SIT is headed by the Additional Director General (ADG), Meerut Zone. The Meerut divisional commissioner and the chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) have also been included as members of the panel.

