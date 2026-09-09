Kanpur woman danced to 'Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho' as father-in-law was killed, police probe phone calls

Kanpur:

The investigation into businessman Vineet Minocha's murder is drawing attention to an unusual sequence of events involving his daughter-in-law Shalu. At the time Minocha was allegedly being killed at his home, Shalu was reportedly at a party at Cosmozin Lounge, where a video shows her dancing to the song "Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho".

Police are also examining an allegation that Shalu was in contact with the people allegedly involved in the killing and guided them over the phone. The investigation is now focused on whether her presence at the party was a coincidence or part of an alleged plan to keep her away from the crime scene.

Shalu's party timeline under investigation

The contrast in the reported timeline has become an important part of the case. While a party was underway at Cosmozin Lounge, Minocha was allegedly killed at his home.

Investigators are examining several details about Shalu's presence at the party:

When she reached the venue

How long she stayed there

Who she was with

Which numbers she contacted from her phone

What the CCTV footage shows

What people present at the party have told investigators

Police are also examining call detail records, mobile location data, CCTV footage and other digital evidence to establish what happened before and during the alleged murder.

Did she guide the alleged killers over phone?

A key part of the investigation is the allegation that Shalu remained in contact with people said to be involved in the murder and guided them over the phone.

Police are trying to match the call records and mobile locations with the reported timeline of the killing. The aim is to determine whether there was communication between Shalu and the alleged killers around the time of the incident and what, if anything, those conversations established.

At this stage, the allegation has not been judicially established.

Was the party presence part of an alleged plan?

Another question being examined is whether Shalu's presence at the party could have helped create distance between her and the crime scene.

Investigators are looking at the timing of her arrival and departure, her interactions at the venue and the digital trail from her phone. They are also examining whether the party appearance was simply coincidental or formed part of an alleged strategy.

The answers will depend on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

Role of household servants also under scanner

The possible role of household servants in Minocha's killing is also being investigated. Police are examining their alleged involvement, contacts and activities before the incident.

The possible links between Shalu and the people accused of carrying out the killing are also being checked. Investigators are comparing digital and physical evidence to establish how the alleged conspiracy may have unfolded and what role each person is alleged to have played.

For now, the viral video, party timeline, CCTV footage, call records and mobile location data remain key parts of the probe. According to sources, police have detained more than 30 people in connection with the case.

The allegations against Shalu remain part of the investigation and have not been established by a court. As in any criminal case, those accused are presumed innocent unless found guilty through due process.

Report by: Anurag Srivastava

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