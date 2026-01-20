Ishan Kishan returns, Iyer to miss out; India's probable Playing XI for IND vs NZ 1st T20I Ishan Kishan is set to return to the Indian team after a gap of 26 months as he will be batting at No.3 in the first T20I between India and New Zealand, captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed. Here is India's probable Playing XI for the first clash in Nagpur.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is approaching the horizon, and India have one final T20I assignment to fine-tune their combinations before the global showpiece kicks off on February 7.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will be facing New Zealand in a five-match T20I series from January 21 onwards, with the first clash taking place in Nagpur. The Men in Blue will be hoping to make the most of this series to be in the best shape for the World Cup. All eyes will be on the team combination.

Ishan Kishan to return after 26 months

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan is a certain starter for the Men in Blue in the first T20I, as confirmed by T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav. He will be batting at No.3 as he is part of the T20 World Cup 2026 and the team management wants to give him chances.

This should mean that both Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson will be opening, followed by Kishan at three and Suryakumar at four. Two of the three star all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel should be at five and six, followed by Rinku Singh at seven.

Harshit to get a go at No.8?

The No.8 spot is an important one for the Men in Blue as an all-rounder at that spot gives them the much-needed batting cushion for the top-order players to fire all cylinders. Considering his recent performances with the bat in the ODI series against the Kiwis, Harshit Rana might get a nod at No.8.

Rana made a crucial 53 in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore and gave India hope to chase 338. He had made a clutch 29 in the first match, too. If not Rana, India might go with either Dube or Axar at No.8.

Bumrah, Arshdeep, Varun to follow

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is set to be on the field after missing the ODIs against the Kiwis. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy are set to be the other bowling options for the Men in Blue.

India's Probable Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana/Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy