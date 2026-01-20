India to bring back family members of diplomats from Bangladesh amid security concerns India’s diplomatic mission and all its offices in Bangladesh remain open and will continue to function as usual.

New Delhi:

India has decided to bring back the families of its officials posted in Bangladesh due to the prevailing security situation in the country. The decision in this regard was taken on Tuesday, just weeks ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in Bangladesh.

Official sources, cited by PTI, said the step was taken as a precaution. They explained that dependents of Indian officials working at the High Commission and other Indian posts in Bangladesh have been advised to return to India for the time being.

The sources also clarified that India’s diplomatic mission and all its offices in Bangladesh remain open and will continue to function as usual.

India-Bangladesh tensions

Relations between India and Bangladesh have worsened following major political changes in Dhaka and a series of diplomatic disputes. The crisis began after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was removed from power amid large-scale protests and civil unrest. She later travelled to India, where she sought refuge. Mohammad Yunus was then appointed to lead an interim government in Bangladesh. Soon after taking office, his administration formally asked New Delhi to extradite Hasina, citing her conviction by Bangladeshi courts. India confirmed it had received the request but said it was closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and hoped for stability. No commitment was made on returning Hasina.

Tensions increased further after comments by some Bangladeshi leaders about India’s northeastern states triggered sharp reactions from Indian officials. At the same time, reports of growing violence against minority communities in Bangladesh drew concern from New Delhi, which urged Dhaka to take firm steps to protect vulnerable groups.

The relationship suffered another blow following the killing of Osman Hadi, a young Bangladeshi political figure, during an election campaign. Bangladeshi officials claimed that those responsible had escaped to India, an allegation that New Delhi firmly rejected.

Atrocities againt members of minority community

Adding to the strain was the violent attack on Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Mymensingh, who was assaulted by a mob over accusations of blasphemy and later burned. India raised strong objections over the incident and summoned Bangladesh’s envoy to formally convey its concerns.

Several other cases of killings of people from Hindu community surfaced.

These developments also led to protests in India. Hindu organisations gathered outside the Bangladesh consulate in New Delhi, calling for stronger protection of minorities in Bangladesh.