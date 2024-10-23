Cyclone Dana set to make landfall on Odisha coast, NDRF deploys 56 teams in five states | 10 POINTS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cyclone Dana is likely to hit between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha

Cyclone 'Dana' has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and is set to make landfall as a severe cyclonic storm along the Odisha coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone, predicted to bring wind speeds of 100-120 kmph, is expected to strike on the night of October 24 which is likely to bring widespread impact to the region.

IMD officials have warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in both coastal and northern parts of Odisha, with 14 districts likely to be affected by the storm's fury. Along with strong winds, the cyclone is expected to cause significant disruptions across the state, raising concerns of flooding, uprooted trees, and damaged infrastructure.

In response to the approaching storm, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 56 teams across five states, including Odisha and West Bengal. Mohsen Shahedi, the deputy inspector general (operations) of the NDRF, said the teams are fully equipped with pole and tree cutters, inflatable boats, first-aid kits, and other essential flood rescue gear. The preparation aims to mitigate damage and ensure quick recovery efforts following the cyclone's landfall.

Here are 10 key points about Cyclone Dana

'Dana' means "generosity" in Arabic and the name for the cyclone was chosen by Qatar as per the standard convention of naming tropical cyclones in the region. The India Meteorological Department said the cyclone is likely to make landfall between the Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port, around 70 km away. The landfall process will start from the night of October 24 and continue till the morning of October 25. The Indian Coast Guard is on high alert, mobilising vessels and aircraft to respond to any emergencies over the Bay of Bengal. Tourists in coastal areas of Odisha and Bengal have been advised to stay indoors and avoid entering the sea as a safety measure. More than 1.14 lakh people in West Bengal have been evacuated to safer shelters so far, with the severe cyclone approaching the adjacent Odisha coast. So far, 1,14,613 people, mostly from the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas, including Sagar Island, the Sundarbans, and Kakdwip, have been moved to safety. The Odisha government is racing against time to execute a massive evacuation plan aimed at relocating around 10 lakh people in 14 districts to safety. As many as 288 rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and Fire Services have been deployed in the state. The preliminary test of the Odisha civil service examination, 2023, has been postponed in view of the cyclone. The OPSC has advised the candidates to visit its official website for further information. Meanwhile, the Nandankanan Zoo and State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar will also remain closed for visitors on October 24 and 25. In anticipation of the storm, flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday to 9 am on Friday, while Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains in its Sealdah division from 8 pm on Thursday to 10 am on Friday to ensure passenger safety. Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar will remain suspended for 16 hours from Thursday evening. Over 100 flights operate at the Bhubaneswar airport every day, recording a footfall of nearly about 15,000 people. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with senior officials of the Railway Board and the East Coast and South Eastern zones to review their preparedness to minimise the impact of cyclone 'Dana' on services. As per the railway ministry, more than 600 staff were deployed at strategic locations with adequate stock of restoration materials, and relief vans, 49 heavy machinery, seven trolleys and other equipment were also on standby to respond to any emergency.

(With inputs from agencies)

