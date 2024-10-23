Cyclone Dana: Kolkata airport suspends flight operations, 190 local trains cancelled in Sealdah division

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kolkata airport suspends flight operations for cyclone Dana.

Taking preventive measures ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Dana, the Kolkata airport authorities on Wednesay decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 pm on Thursday. "In view of Cyclone Dana's impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend flight operations from 1800 IST on 24.10.2024 to 0900 IST on 25.10.2024 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata," Kolkata Airport said in a statement.

Kolkata airport suspends flight operations

The step has been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers, airline employees, various equipment, navigational aids and infrastructure, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) official said on Wednesday.

The development comes as the IMD said that the cyclone is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in neighbouring Odisha early Friday. The maximum speed during the landfall process is likely to be around 120 kmph.

190 local trains cancelled

The Eastern Railways said it will not operate 190 local trains in its Sealdah division from 8 pm on Thursday till 10 am on Friday in view of cyclonic storm 'Dana'. The step was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of train passengers.

The 190 trains that will remain cancelled are in the Sealdah South and Hasnabad sections, the ER official said.

The storm, which is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port in Odisha will bring heavy rain in several south Bengal districts on October 24 and 25, the Met office said.

No train to be kept on tracks in affected areas

"The measure is being taken to ensure that no train is on the tracks in the affected areas during the time when the cyclone is apprehended to make landfall," the ER official said.

The cancellations include 13 up and 11 down trains in Sealdah-Canning section, 15 up and 10 down trains in Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur section, 15 up and 14 down trains in Sealdah-Budge Budge section, 15 up and 15 down trains in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour section, seven up and nine locals in Sealdah-Baruipur section and 11 up and nine down locals in Sealdah-Barasat/Hasnabad section, he said.