Updated on: October 23, 2024 22:49 IST

Super 100: MVA finalises 85-85-85 deal for Uddhav Sena, Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP

Hectic parleys took place among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies to finalise seat-sharing for the Maharashtra assembly election. The Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition bloc MVA.