'Venom: The Last Dance' to 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', films release in theatres this Friday

This week, multiplexes offer a true celebration of cinema with a dynamic mix of new releases and timeless classics. Leading the lineup is 'Venom: The Last Dance', the final film in the trilogy featuring one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters. Bollywood lovers can relive the unforgettable melodies of 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', as the film is re-releasing this Friday. Moreover, PVR INOX has also curated a Halloween Film Festival for those who love to watch horror films.

Movies you can watch at your nearest theatres this week

Venom: The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance is the anticipated third instalment in the Venom film series. It is followed by the successful Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). If the 2018 film introduced Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his transformation into the symbiotic anti-hero Venom, the 2021 sequel saw Venom face Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), the host of the deadly symbiote Carnage. In Venom: The Last Dance, Eddie and Venom find themselves on the run, relentlessly pursued by enemies from both worlds. The drama becomes more gripping and weighty in the upcoming sequel as Eddie and Venom are forced to make a difficult and potentially devastating decision that will ultimately close the curtain on their partnership.

Re-releases of the week

Gladiator (2000)

The film tells the story of Maximus (Russell Crowe), a former Roman General, who embarks on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), who murdered his family and sold him into slavery. The film is more than just an action-packed epic; it's filled with emotion, stunning visuals, and unforgettable performances—Crowe earned the Best Actor trophy, and Phoenix was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the Academy Awards that year.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, a charming romantic comedy from 2009, paired Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on-screen for the first time with a much-talked-about cameo by Salman Khan. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is the quirky love story of Prem (Kapoor)—a carefree and kind-hearted guy, and Jenny (Kaif)—a sweet and innocent girl who steals his heart. The movie combines funny situations, mishaps, and heartfelt moments as Prem encounters one challenge after another while trying to win Jenny's love.

Halloween Film Festival

PVR INOX Cinemas is hosting a special line-up of ten spine-chilling films as part of the Halloween Film Festival. Let's have a look at horror films releasing this Friday.

IT series

The IT series, based on Stephen King’s novel, follows the terrifying story of Pennywise, a shape-shifting clown who preys on fear. Directed by Andy Muschietti, IT (2017) features a group of kids confronting their worst nightmares, with Bill Skarsgård’s chilling portrayal of Pennywise making it a horror must-watch. IT Chapter 2 (2019) sees the Losers’ Club return as adults to face Pennywise again, combining psychological horror with moments of humour and scares, featuring standout performances from Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader.

Conjuring universe

The Conjuring Universe, directed by James Wan, has become a cornerstone of supernatural horror. The Conjuring (2013) introduced the Warrens as they face a haunted farmhouse, delivering masterful suspense. The Conjuring 2 (2016) follows their investigation of the Enfield poltergeist, with memorable scares like the Crooked Man and the nun. The latest, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), blends courtroom drama with supernatural horror in a real-life case involving demonic possession.

Maddock Supernatural Universe

The Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU) blends Indian folklore with horror-comedy. Stree (2018) is a cult classic based on the urban legend of a ghost that preys on men during a festival, masterfully mixing social commentary with humour and scares. Bhediya (2022) takes the genre to new heights with a werewolf transformation story, featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, and offers stunning visuals and witty dialogue. Munjya (2023), set in a rural town, follows a vengeful spirit from Konkan folklore, delivering quirky humour and spooky fun.



Don’t Breathe (2016)

In this intense thriller, three thieves break into a blind man’s house, only to discover he's far from helpless. Directed by Fede Álvarez and starring Stephen Lang, Don’t Breathe flips the home invasion genre with relentless tension and unexpected twists, delivering a gripping experience in under 90 minutes.



Bhoot (2003)

Bhoot, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is a standout psychological horror in Indian cinema. Starring Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn, it follows a couple moving into a haunted apartment. Matondkar’s gripping portrayal of possession sets the film apart from typical Bollywood fare, creating a chilling, lasting impact.

