'Marriages don't last this long,' Nimrat Kaur's old statement on Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nimrat's old video on Aishwarya-Abhishek's marriage goes viral

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in the year 2007 and have been a power couple ever since. However, for the past few months, there has been a lot of discussion about their relationship. Social media is buzzing with rumours of separation and divorce. Amid all this, the name of a third person is coming between their marriage. It is being said that Abhishek was very close to her 'Dasvi' co-star during the shooting of this film. For the unversed, 'Dasvi' was released in the same year when Abhishek and Aishwarya completed 15 years of marriage. A video from the promotion of this film is going viral, in which Nimrat Kaur is seen commenting on Aish and AB Junior's marriage.

What did Nimrat say?

In the video that has surfaced, you can see Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan talking in a chat show. This video is from the promotion of the film 'Dasvi'. In this video, there is a discussion about the marriage of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, in which the actor is mentioning the completion of 15 years of his marriage. He is seen saying that his marriage has recently completed 15 years and after saying this, Abhishek and the anchor say 'touchwood'. On hearing this, Nimrat makes such a comment that even left Abhishek stunned. She says, 'Marriages do not last long' and laughs it off. Abhishek Bachchan says 'Thanks' to her and both end up laughing.

Watch the video here:

These rumours are flying

This video is continuously going viral. After watching this video, people are giving different reactions. Many people are linking it to the recent rumours. These days there are rumours on social media that Abhishek's closeness with Nimrat Kaur increased during the 'Dasvi' shoot. Social media users have also alleged that Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai's relationship has deteriorated because of Nimrat and AB's sister Shweta Bachchan's interference in the family. In many claims, it was also said that Abhishek Bachchan's insecurity about Aishwarya made him close to Nimrat. Now how much truth is there in this, it cannot be said without the reaction of the stars involved.

Also Read: 'Venom: The Last Dance' to 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani', films release in theatres this Friday