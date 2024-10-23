UP bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav says INDIA bloc will contest in 9 seats on Samajwadi Party's election symbol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesdsay said the joint candidates of 'India Alliance' will contest on all the 9 seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'. In a post on X, he stated that the Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. He also said that India Alliance is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election.

"It is not about seats but about winning. Under this strategy, the joint candidates of 'India Alliance' will contest on all the 9 seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'," he said in a post on X.

He went on to add that the Samajwadi Party's strength has increased manifold with the support of Congress party's top leadership and booth level workers.

"With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'India Alliance' in all the 9 assembly seats has been filled with new energy with the resolve to win. This is an election to save the country's constitution, harmony and the honour of the PDA. That is why our appeal to everyone is: not even a single vote should be reduced, not even a single vote should be divided," he added.

He said this unity and solidarity of 'India Alliance' filled with harmony in the interest of the country will write new history today and tomorrow as well.

In another development, as many as 19 candidates filed the nominations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly by-elections on Wednesday for the nine assembly seats.

BSP's Rafatullah filed a nomination in the Kundarki assembly by-election of Moradabad. BSP's Avinash Kumar filed a nomination from the Karhal seat of Mainpuri.

SP candidate Naseem Solanki filed a nomination from the Sishamau seat of Kanpur. SP's Mujtaba Siddiqui filed a nomination from the Phulpur seat of Prayagraj.

On Tuesday, 15 candidates filed nominations in UP for by-polls and a total of 34 candidates filed nominations for Uttar Pradesh bypolls till Wednesday. Nominations will continue to be accepted for the by-elections of the 9 assembly seats in UP until October 25.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that talks are underway between the SP and Congress regarding seat sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-polls to be held on November 13.

The Uttar Pradesh by-polls are slated to be held on nine Assembly seats including Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari.