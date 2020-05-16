Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 23 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1079; death toll at 36

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 1079 after 23 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 494 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 36 have died, State Health Department said on Saturday.

"Twenty-three new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 1079 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 36 deaths and 494 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 86,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 85,940 including 2,752 patients while 30,153 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. The nation is under the second extended lockdown period, imposed till May 17 but likely to be extended further, however, some more relaxations may be provided in the next phase of lockdown.

India is now registering over 3,000 cases per day, which has become a concern for the health authorities and the government. According to Worldometer figures, India is currently at the 12th spot of having maximum number of coronavirus cases.

