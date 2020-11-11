With 44,281 new cases, 512 deaths, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 86L-mark; active cases slip below 5 lakh

Image Source : PTI India Coronavirus cases

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 44,281 fresh coronavirus cases and 512 deaths in a day, pushing tally above 86 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mount to 8,636,011 while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 8013783, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.69 per cent. For the first time, the number of active cases skids below 5 lakh.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,27,571 with 512 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent. T

There are 4,94,657 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprise 5.83 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested up to November 10 with 11,53,294 samples tested on Tuesday.

A Look At Coronavirus Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 164 4239 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21235 816322 6802 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1472 13966 46 4 Assam 6328 201842 947 5 Bihar 6503 215263 1151 6 Chandigarh 902 14110 237 7 Chhattisgarh 21221 178838 2464 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 23 3249 2 9 Delhi 39795 396697 7060 10 Goa 1884 42678 647 11 Gujarat 12291 165452 3765 12 Haryana 16717 166595 1919 13 Himachal Pradesh 5192 20621 384 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5565 92245 1542 15 Jharkhand 4251 99532 905 16 Karnataka 32955 804485 11410 17 Kerala 79528 408460 1714 18 Ladakh 846 6003 85 19 Madhya Pradesh 8050 167084 3034 20 Maharashtra*** 96437 1581373 45325 21 Manipur 3101 17259 198 22 Meghalaya 1024 9112 94 23 Mizoram 498 2656 2 24 Nagaland 944 8513 46 25 Odisha 11663 289689 1441 26 Puducherry 1086 34212 602 27 Punjab 4934 128727 4338 28 Rajasthan 16542 194629 1998 29 Sikkim 268 3910 79 30 Tamil Nadu 18825 715892 11362 31 Telengana 18581 232489 1385 32 Tripura 1254 30009 359 33 Uttarakhand 4149 60453 1075 34 Uttar Pradesh 22965 469003 7231 35 West Bengal 34021 367850 7350 Total# 501214 7963457 127059

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage