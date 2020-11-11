With 44,281 new cases, 512 deaths, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 86L-mark; active cases slip below 5 lakh

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 44,281 fresh coronavirus cases and 512 deaths in a day, pushing tally above 86 lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mount to 8,636,011 while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 8013783, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.69 per cent. For the first time, the number of active cases skids below 5 lakh.
The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,27,571 with 512 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent. T
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 12,07,69,151 samples have been tested up to November 10 with 11,53,294 samples tested on Tuesday.
A Look At Coronavirus Statewise Status
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|164
|4239
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21235
|816322
|6802
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1472
|13966
|46
|4
|Assam
|6328
|201842
|947
|5
|Bihar
|6503
|215263
|1151
|6
|Chandigarh
|902
|14110
|237
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21221
|178838
|2464
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|23
|3249
|2
|9
|Delhi
|39795
|396697
|7060
|10
|Goa
|1884
|42678
|647
|11
|Gujarat
|12291
|165452
|3765
|12
|Haryana
|16717
|166595
|1919
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5192
|20621
|384
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5565
|92245
|1542
|15
|Jharkhand
|4251
|99532
|905
|16
|Karnataka
|32955
|804485
|11410
|17
|Kerala
|79528
|408460
|1714
|18
|Ladakh
|846
|6003
|85
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8050
|167084
|3034
|20
|Maharashtra***
|96437
|1581373
|45325
|21
|Manipur
|3101
|17259
|198
|22
|Meghalaya
|1024
|9112
|94
|23
|Mizoram
|498
|2656
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|944
|8513
|46
|25
|Odisha
|11663
|289689
|1441
|26
|Puducherry
|1086
|34212
|602
|27
|Punjab
|4934
|128727
|4338
|28
|Rajasthan
|16542
|194629
|1998
|29
|Sikkim
|268
|3910
|79
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18825
|715892
|11362
|31
|Telengana
|18581
|232489
|1385
|32
|Tripura
|1254
|30009
|359
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4149
|60453
|1075
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|22965
|469003
|7231
|35
|West Bengal
|34021
|367850
|7350
|Total#
|501214
|7963457
|127059