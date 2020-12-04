India records 36,594 new Covid cases, 540 deaths in a single day; tally mounts to 95.71 lakh

Image Source : PTI India records 36,594 new Covid cases, 540 deaths in a single day; tally mount to 95.71 lakh

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 95.71 lakh on Friday with the single-day spike of 36,594 fresh infections being reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.20 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,71,559 while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90,16,289 while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,16,082 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.35 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 14,47,27,749 samples have been tested up to December 3 with 11,70,102 samples being tested on Thursday.

A look at statewise coronavirus tally

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 71 4597 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 6742 856320 7014 3 Arunachal Pradesh 769 15525 54 4 Assam 3505 208846 985 5 Bihar 5890 229249 1281 6 Chandigarh 981 16452 284 7 Chhattisgarh 19300 220177 2941 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 14 3324 2 9 Delhi 29120 543514 9424 10 Goa 1418 46251 696 11 Gujarat 14913 195365 4031 12 Haryana 15516 221203 2520 13 Himachal Pradesh 8088 33914 695 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5104 104890 1718 15 Jharkhand 1926 106868 977 16 Karnataka 24708 852584 11821 17 Kerala 61342 556378 2329 18 Ladakh 859 7713 119 19 Madhya Pradesh 13887 193187 3300 20 Maharashtra 86612 1703274 47472 21 Manipur 3070 22172 294 22 Meghalaya 648 11241 116 23 Mizoram 235 3647 6 24 Nagaland 699 10520 64 25 Odisha 4239 314023 1755 26 Puducherry 444 36062 613 27 Punjab 7724 141478 4862 28 Rajasthan 25544 246572 2370 29 Sikkim 320 4669 111 30 Tamil Nadu 10988 763428 11747 31 Telengana 8826 261830 1467 32 Tripura 517 31947 372 33 Uttarakhand 4967 70045 1263 34 Uttar Pradesh 22990 518390 7848 35 West Bengal 24106 460634 8576 Total# 416082 9016289 139188

