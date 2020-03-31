India coronavirus +ve cases nears 1,300-mark, 33 deaths so far. Check state-wise COVID-19 tally here

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus +ve cases nears 13,00 in India, 32 dead. Check state-wise COVID-19 tally here

India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1,251 with 227 new cases being reported. The country's death toll rose to 33 on Tuesday morning after the death of a 68-year-old coronavirus positive patient died in Kerala. So far, 102 people have been cured and discharged across the country. Out of these, 46 cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing.

"38,442 tests have been conducted till now out of which 3,501 were done on Sunday, it means we are still at less than 30% of our testing capacity. In the last 3 days, 1,334 tests have been done in private labs," said R Gangakhedkar of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) during press briefing.

Active cases stand at 1,117, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Kerala has the highest number of cases at 202, followed by Maharashtra at 198.

Delhi saw a spurt of confirmed coronavirus cases with 32 fresh cases added in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 87.

The number of deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (8), Gujarat (6), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (3), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2) and one each from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. The coronavirus positive cases has cross 7,80,000 and death toll has crossed the 37,000-mark.

Here is a state-wise tally of the coronavirus outbreak in India:

(*Including 49 foreign Nationals, Source: Health ministry as on 30.03.2020 at 09:30 PM)