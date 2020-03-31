Kerala: 68-year-old COVID-19 patient with no travel history dies; toll at 2

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus Pandemic: Another COVID-19 patient dies in Kerala; toll at 2

Kerala has reported second death due to coronavirus after a 68-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram succumbed due to illness at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 2.

"A 68-year-old man who had been tested positive for #Coronavirus passed away early morning today. He suffered kidney failure," said Medical Superintendent of Government Medical College.

A 68-year-old man who had been tested positive for #Coronavirus passed away early morning today. He suffered kidney failure: Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram #Kerala — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

The patient did not have a travel history to any foreign countries, however, he had attended some weddings. He had high BP and thyroid issues and was on ventilator support for five days. During treatment, he acquired kidney issues and was also undergoing dialysis.

Kerala reported 32 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, with the worst affected Kasaragod district alone accounting for 17 cases. Kannur reported 15 cases, while Wayanad and Idukki reported two each, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Of the 32 cases, 17 had come from abroad and 15 had been infected through contact.

A total of 213 people are presently under treatment in Kerala. At least 1.50 lakh people are under surveillance in the state and 623 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.