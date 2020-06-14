Sunday, June 14, 2020
     
Coronavirus cases in India cross 3.2 lakh-mark; death toll over 9,000

Coronavirus cases in India have surged past 3.2 lakh as the nation once again records the highest single-day tally of 11,929 cases. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total number of cases reported in India stands at 320,922 while the death toll has notched up to 9,195. The number of people recovered in India has risen to 162,379 while the overall active cases stand at 149,348.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2020 9:33 IST
Coronavirus cases in India have surged past 3.2 lakh as the nation once again records the highest single-day tally of 11,929 cases. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total number of cases reported in India stands at 320,922 while the death toll has notched up to 9,195. The number of people recovered in India has risen to 162,379 while the overall active cases stand at 149,348.

There will be a high-level meeting in Delhi at 11 am to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Bajpai.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38
Andhra Pradesh 2688 3195 82 5965
Arunachal Pradesh 83 4 0 87
Assam 2126 1584 8 3718
Bihar 2295 3956 39 6290
Chandigarh 54 286 5 345
Chhattisgarh 875 631 6 1512
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 33 2 0 35
Delhi 22742 14945 1271 38958
Goa 453 70 0 523
Gujarat 5707 15883 1448 23038
Haryana 3868 2803 78 6749
Himachal Pradesh 183 313 6 502
Jammu and Kashmir 2554 2269 55 4878
Jharkhand 887 816 8 1711
Karnataka 3095 3648 81 6824
Kerala 1342 1046 19 2407
Ladakh 368 68 1 437
Madhya Pradesh 2817 7377 447 10641
Maharashtra 51392 49346 3830 104568
Manipur 358 91 0 449
Meghalaya 21 22 1 44
Mizoram 106 1 0 107
Nagaland 87 76 0 163
Odisha 1119 2594 10 3723
Puducherry 92 82 2 176
Punjab 671 2327 65 3063
Rajasthan 2782 9337 282 12401
Sikkim 59 4 0 63
Tamil Nadu 18881 23409 397 42687
Telangana 2203 2352 182 4737
Tripura 730 315 1 1046
Uttarakhand 685 1077 23 1785
Uttar Pradesh 4858 7875 385 13118
West Bengal 5693 4542 463 10698
Cases being reassigned to states 7436     7436
Total# 149348 162379 9195 320922

