Coronavirus cases in India cross 3.2 lakh-mark; death toll over 9,000

Coronavirus cases in India have surged past 3.2 lakh as the nation once again records the highest single-day tally of 11,929 cases. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total number of cases reported in India stands at 320,922 while the death toll has notched up to 9,195. The number of people recovered in India has risen to 162,379 while the overall active cases stand at 149,348.
There will be a high-level meeting in Delhi at 11 am to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Bajpai.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|Andhra Pradesh
|2688
|3195
|82
|5965
|Arunachal Pradesh
|83
|4
|0
|87
|Assam
|2126
|1584
|8
|3718
|Bihar
|2295
|3956
|39
|6290
|Chandigarh
|54
|286
|5
|345
|Chhattisgarh
|875
|631
|6
|1512
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|33
|2
|0
|35
|Delhi
|22742
|14945
|1271
|38958
|Goa
|453
|70
|0
|523
|Gujarat
|5707
|15883
|1448
|23038
|Haryana
|3868
|2803
|78
|6749
|Himachal Pradesh
|183
|313
|6
|502
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2554
|2269
|55
|4878
|Jharkhand
|887
|816
|8
|1711
|Karnataka
|3095
|3648
|81
|6824
|Kerala
|1342
|1046
|19
|2407
|Ladakh
|368
|68
|1
|437
|Madhya Pradesh
|2817
|7377
|447
|10641
|Maharashtra
|51392
|49346
|3830
|104568
|Manipur
|358
|91
|0
|449
|Meghalaya
|21
|22
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|106
|1
|0
|107
|Nagaland
|87
|76
|0
|163
|Odisha
|1119
|2594
|10
|3723
|Puducherry
|92
|82
|2
|176
|Punjab
|671
|2327
|65
|3063
|Rajasthan
|2782
|9337
|282
|12401
|Sikkim
|59
|4
|0
|63
|Tamil Nadu
|18881
|23409
|397
|42687
|Telangana
|2203
|2352
|182
|4737
|Tripura
|730
|315
|1
|1046
|Uttarakhand
|685
|1077
|23
|1785
|Uttar Pradesh
|4858
|7875
|385
|13118
|West Bengal
|5693
|4542
|463
|10698
|Cases being reassigned to states
|7436
|7436
|Total#
|149348
|162379
|9195
|320922
