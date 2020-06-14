Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases in India cross 3.2 lakh-mark; death toll over 9,000

Coronavirus cases in India have surged past 3.2 lakh as the nation once again records the highest single-day tally of 11,929 cases. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total number of cases reported in India stands at 320,922 while the death toll has notched up to 9,195. The number of people recovered in India has risen to 162,379 while the overall active cases stand at 149,348.

There will be a high-level meeting in Delhi at 11 am to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Bajpai.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 Andhra Pradesh 2688 3195 82 5965 Arunachal Pradesh 83 4 0 87 Assam 2126 1584 8 3718 Bihar 2295 3956 39 6290 Chandigarh 54 286 5 345 Chhattisgarh 875 631 6 1512 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 33 2 0 35 Delhi 22742 14945 1271 38958 Goa 453 70 0 523 Gujarat 5707 15883 1448 23038 Haryana 3868 2803 78 6749 Himachal Pradesh 183 313 6 502 Jammu and Kashmir 2554 2269 55 4878 Jharkhand 887 816 8 1711 Karnataka 3095 3648 81 6824 Kerala 1342 1046 19 2407 Ladakh 368 68 1 437 Madhya Pradesh 2817 7377 447 10641 Maharashtra 51392 49346 3830 104568 Manipur 358 91 0 449 Meghalaya 21 22 1 44 Mizoram 106 1 0 107 Nagaland 87 76 0 163 Odisha 1119 2594 10 3723 Puducherry 92 82 2 176 Punjab 671 2327 65 3063 Rajasthan 2782 9337 282 12401 Sikkim 59 4 0 63 Tamil Nadu 18881 23409 397 42687 Telangana 2203 2352 182 4737 Tripura 730 315 1 1046 Uttarakhand 685 1077 23 1785 Uttar Pradesh 4858 7875 385 13118 West Bengal 5693 4542 463 10698 Cases being reassigned to states 7436 7436 Total# 149348 162379 9195 320922

