Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 47 new COVID-19 cases; state tally reaches 2561, death toll at 56

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2561 after 47 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,778 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 56 have died, the State Nodal Officer said on Saturday. With this, the number of active cases now stands at 727. According to the medical bulletin, 2,92,969 samples were tested so far.

With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.2 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,25,101 including 3,720 deaths and 51,784 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. Between Friday and Saturday, the country saw highest ever spike of 6,654 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry has said the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13 per cent to 3.02 per cent, and the authorities involved in tackling the viral infection are concentrating on containment measures and clinical management of cases.

