Andhra Pradesh: 48 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 591. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2137 after 48 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1142 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 47 have died, the state health department said on Wednesday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. Kurnool contributed 7 out of the 38 fresh cases reported in the state. Besides, Ananthapur contributed 3 new cases. According to the medical bulletin, 2,01,196 samples were tested so far.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, added twelve new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday, taking the total to 399. Krishna district reported three cases as its count rose to 349. Chittoor district in the red zone in Andhra, reported eleven fresh cases. Seven other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus India cases have crossed 74,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 74,281 including 2,415 deaths and 24385 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on coronavirus situation in the country. Maharashtra continues to remain worst-affected state in the country with 24,427 cases and 921 deaths, followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

PM Modi said the coronavirus lockdown 4.0 will be announced before May 18 after getting suggestions from states. PM Modi also announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. He said that it is 10% of India's GDP. The PM added that it was for the MSMEs and the "honest taxpayers." "Starting tomorrow, the finance minister will apprise you in detail about the package meant to drive towards 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan'.

PM Modi's addressed the nation day after his interaction with chief ministers to decide further roadmap for lockdown and its exit strategy via video conferencing. The meeting started at 3 pm on Monday and went on around 9 pm. This was PM Modi's 5th such meeting with the chief ministers ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country.

