Odisha: 101 new COVID-19 cases, Ganjam tally reaches 210; state tally at 538

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 538 after 101 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state as it contributed 52 out of the 101 fresh cases reported in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 419, while 116 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Three persons (two from Bhubaneswar and one from Ganjam) have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, 52 were reported from Ganjam district, 33 from Balasore, seven each from Jajpur and Sundergarh and two from Keonjhar, he said.

Only five of the 21 CIVID-19 affected districts account for 84 per cent of the total cases in the state, the official said.

While Ganjam district tops the list with 210 cases, Balasore has reported 90, Jajpur 71, Khurda 50, Bhadrak 31, Sundergarh 23 and Angul 15.

Nine cases each have been reported from Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar and five from Jagatsinghpur. Four cases each have been reported from Keonjhar, Puri and Boudh, and three from Cuttack.

Two each cases have been reported from Kalahandi, Jharsuguda and Bolangir and one each from Nayagarh, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Deogarh.

(With Inputs from PTI)

